Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 318,692 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.64% of Boise Cascade worth $15,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth about $20,011,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 30.0% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

In related news, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.04.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

