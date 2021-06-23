Bondly (BONDLY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.34 Million

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Bondly coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bondly has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $11.34 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00054050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.20 or 0.00614811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00040328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00078092 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

