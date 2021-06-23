Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAH. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $88.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.67. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.