Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,717 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.2% during the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 278,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 79,730 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 59.5% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.8% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 18,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $88.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.67. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $70.11 and a 12-month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.