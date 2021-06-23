Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Stock Price Up 30.6%

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY)’s share price rose 30.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.40 and last traded at $30.40. Approximately 449 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41.

About Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY)

Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

