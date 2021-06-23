botXcoin (BOTX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $299,777.00

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One botXcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, botXcoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. botXcoin has a market capitalization of $425.07 million and approximately $299,777.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00053474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00019931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.80 or 0.00613845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00078423 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00039408 BTC.

botXcoin Coin Profile

BOTX is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,132,305 coins. botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

Buying and Selling botXcoin

