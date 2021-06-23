Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFF. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 214.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,316,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,105,000 after buying an additional 2,942,955 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,583,000 after buying an additional 1,580,985 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 40.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,437,000 after buying an additional 291,749 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 224.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after buying an additional 610,606 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter worth about $9,642,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on VFF. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a market cap of $836.27 million, a P/E ratio of 515.26 and a beta of 3.68.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Village Farms International had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

