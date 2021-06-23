Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Makes New $179,000 Investment in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,983 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Limbach as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMB. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 39.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the first quarter worth about $2,001,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 179.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 102,822 shares during the period. 42.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Limbach alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Limbach in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $94.83 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Limbach had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $54,346.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at $156,062.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,827 shares of company stock valued at $82,029. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system; and maintenance, and equipment upgradation, emergency service work, automatic temperature control, specialty contracting, and energy monitoring services.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.