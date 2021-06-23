BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.710-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $845 million-853 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.71 million.BOX also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.170-0.180 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $25.17. 76,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,243. BOX has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $26.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.44 and a beta of 1.28.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

