Bp Plc Increases Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Bp Plc raised its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB stock opened at $380.94 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.27 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of -82.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.36.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $114,732.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $65,189,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,330 shares in the company, valued at $132,502,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,927 shares of company stock worth $114,860,927. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.25.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

