Bp Plc Invests $454,000 in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Bp Plc purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,885,000 after acquiring an additional 450,706 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 430,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,242,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Insulet by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,323. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PODD. Barclays began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

PODD stock opened at $282.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,172.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.67. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $183.74 and a 52 week high of $306.46.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.