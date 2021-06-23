Bp Plc Makes New $400,000 Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bp Plc bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 1,937.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 968,197 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 920,672 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 259,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 35,839 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4,027.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice raised Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.68.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.