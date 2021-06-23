Bp Plc Reduces Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Allegion were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 6.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Allegion by 36.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Allegion by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE opened at $138.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.49. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,233 shares of company stock worth $1,151,421 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALLE has been the topic of several research reports. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

