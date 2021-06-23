Bp Plc Sells 3,564 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Bp Plc lessened its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,686 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,673.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 785,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 741,489 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,892,000 after acquiring an additional 689,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 252.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 899,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,824,000 after acquiring an additional 644,056 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.43. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

