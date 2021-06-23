Bp Plc Sells 981 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Assurant were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 920.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIZ stock opened at $154.83 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $163.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

