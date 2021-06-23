Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.00

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 4783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

A number of analysts have commented on MNRL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 673.68%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $296,803.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 128,751 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $2,647,120.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 476,773 shares of company stock worth $9,280,606. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 32.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,574 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,883,000. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,097,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth $4,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

