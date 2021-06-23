Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 11,016 Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ardelyx by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $705.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,208 shares of company stock valued at $84,413. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

