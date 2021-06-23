Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $214,000 in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,628 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 530.4% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 24.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $241,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,165,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $126.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $61.66 and a 52 week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

