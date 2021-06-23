Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 2,260 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1,200.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 46,809 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $1,501,950.00. Also, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $91,893.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,360 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

AGM stock opened at $101.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.62. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $111.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $62.09 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

