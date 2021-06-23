Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,768,000 after buying an additional 172,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,503,000 after purchasing an additional 179,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,396,000 after purchasing an additional 53,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,856,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPG opened at $130.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.03. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $136.70. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.08%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

