Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to post earnings per share of $1.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.78. Brinker International reported earnings per share of ($0.88) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 289.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

EAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $58.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.76. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,910.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.80.

In other Brinker International news, Director Harriet Edelman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,039.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $7,266,555.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,920,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,803 shares of company stock worth $9,177,960 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

