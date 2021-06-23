British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British Land from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of British Land from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of British Land from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of British Land stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. British Land has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.2118 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

