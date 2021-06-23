British Smaller Companies VCT plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:BSV)

British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BSV stock opened at GBX 71 ($0.93) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 69.95. British Smaller Companies VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 72.70 ($0.95). The stock has a market cap of £103.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61.

About British Smaller Companies VCT

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

