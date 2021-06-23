Brokerages Anticipate Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.74. Adtalem Global Education posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.31 million.

In other news, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 7,200 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,088.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $35.95 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

