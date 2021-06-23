Brokerages Anticipate Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Duke Realty reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DRE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 25.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,126. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.45. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

