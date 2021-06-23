Brokerages Anticipate Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will post $2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.35 and the lowest is $2.19. Eastman Chemical posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 169.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $8.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $8.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.37 to $9.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.54.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,818.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.1% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 53.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $117.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $65.86 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.