Brokerages Anticipate Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings. Exponent posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exponent.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,008. Exponent has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $102.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exponent by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,062,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,707,000 after acquiring an additional 55,662 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,345,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,419,000 after acquiring an additional 258,810 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 1.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,997,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 130,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.