Brokerages Anticipate Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HALO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $43.05 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.33.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $2,127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,983,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,504 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

