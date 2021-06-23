Brokerages Expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $518.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to announce $518.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $531.39 million and the lowest is $506.06 million. Air Lease reported sales of $521.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.

AL stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.17. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AL. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,119,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,159,000 after purchasing an additional 299,222 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,742,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,415,000 after purchasing an additional 29,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

