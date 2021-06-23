Brokerages Expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will post sales of $89.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.26 million. AppFolio posted sales of $81.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year sales of $352.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $352.07 million to $352.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $421.51 million, with estimates ranging from $420.60 million to $422.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AppFolio.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.16 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APPF shares. TheStreet cut AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

NASDAQ:APPF traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $147.99. 2,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,271. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.10. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $186.59.

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,555,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in AppFolio by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in AppFolio by 213.3% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppFolio (APPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.