Brokerages Expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. PHX Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 33.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.93.

In other PHX Minerals news, Director Christopher T. Fraser acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 232,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,914. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,762,382 shares of company stock worth $3,599,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 367.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.75. 2,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

