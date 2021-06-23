Brokerages Expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.60 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will announce sales of $20.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.50 million. Western New England Bancorp reported sales of $17.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year sales of $81.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.10 million to $82.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $81.55 million, with estimates ranging from $80.50 million to $82.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 16.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WNEB shares. TheStreet raised Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of WNEB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.09. 109,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,330. The company has a market capitalization of $197.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.28. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $9.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 200.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 56,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $97,000. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

