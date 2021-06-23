Brokerages Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Target Price at $48.38

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.78.

ANCUF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

ANCUF opened at $35.53 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.38.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

