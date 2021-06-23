Brokerages Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) PT at $92.50

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

NYSE:DY traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $72.07. The stock had a trading volume of 347,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,114. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.05. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.61. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $820,000. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $41,083,000. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% during the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after buying an additional 501,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 520.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after buying an additional 499,507 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $23,399,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.