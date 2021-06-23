Brokerages Set First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Target Price at $42.33

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.33.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.11. The company had a trading volume of 924 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,699. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.48.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

