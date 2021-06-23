Brokerages Set FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Target Price at $9.25

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

FCEL traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 28,111,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,342,578. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

