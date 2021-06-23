Brokerages Set Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) PT at GBX 1,650

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,650 ($21.56).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,480.40 ($19.34) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,398.92. The company has a market capitalization of £115.58 billion and a PE ratio of -9.73. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 878.10 ($11.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,718.36 ($22.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.44%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.