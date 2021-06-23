Brokerages Set Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) PT at GBX 1,650

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,650 ($21.56).
Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, April 1st.
Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,480.40 ($19.34) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,398.92. The company has a market capitalization of £115.58 billion and a PE ratio of -9.73. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 878.10 ($11.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,718.36 ($22.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile
Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
