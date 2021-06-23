Brokerages Set Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Price Target at $5.25

Shares of Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

TRVCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Tervita from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tervita from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tervita from $4.75 to $5.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Tervita alerts:

Shares of TRVCF remained flat at $$4.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. Tervita has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.17.

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.