Brokerages Set Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Target Price at $68.57

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the forty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $418,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,136 shares of company stock worth $4,660,230. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $495,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $239,153,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $199,493,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TWTR traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.78. The stock had a trading volume of 16,566,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,918,672. Twitter has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of -54.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

