BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Analysts predict that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will report sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. BRP reported sales of $901.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOOO shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BRP during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in BRP during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.46. 94,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,570. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.64. BRP has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $96.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.1074 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.24%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

