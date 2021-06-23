BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.16). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BTRS in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $49,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,438.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clare Hart purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $128,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,931.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,917 shares of company stock valued at $124,146.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. BTRS has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 0.32.

BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

