Bunge Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 6,134 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,178% compared to the average volume of 480 put options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of BG stock opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Bunge has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.