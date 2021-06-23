Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given Sell Rating at UBS Group

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.56. 19,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,717. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

