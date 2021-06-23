C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CTO Edward Y. Abbo Sells 86,768 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 86,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $5,143,607.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 480,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,492,102.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AI opened at $60.49 on Wednesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $183.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.59.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AI. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

