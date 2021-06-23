C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) PT Raised to $55.00 at BMO Capital Markets

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCCC has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.67.

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -6.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $566,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $28,078.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,011.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,510 shares of company stock valued at $622,654.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,097,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,598,000 after purchasing an additional 567,767 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,370,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,184,000 after purchasing an additional 54,901 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,135,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 497,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 53,312 shares in the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

