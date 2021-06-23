Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,848,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $128,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $638,071,000 after buying an additional 1,609,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $561,214,000 after buying an additional 1,470,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,458,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $233,975,000 after buying an additional 586,452 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,236,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $173,459,000 after buying an additional 250,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,262,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $134,516,000 after buying an additional 514,461 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of COG stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $21.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

