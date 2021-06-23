Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $625 million-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $674.30 million.

CAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Caleres alerts:

Shares of CAL traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $28.20. 7,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30. Caleres has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $28.34.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $512,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,446 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.