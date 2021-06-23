California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 405,283 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 405,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $13,325,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 299,151 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $9,851,042.43.

On Monday, June 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 369,602 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $12,307,746.60.

On Friday, June 4th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 60,374 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $1,805,786.34.

On Friday, May 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,029 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $1,893,644.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 121,626 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $3,595,264.56.

On Monday, May 24th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 132,592 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $3,965,826.72.

On Thursday, May 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 296,488 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $8,654,484.72.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 596,419 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total value of $17,111,261.11.

On Thursday, May 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $508,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRC traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.75. 1,067,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,859. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.74. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $34.09.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $408,693,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $63,657,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in California Resources by 2,499.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $39,532,000. Finally, Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,668,000. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

