Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CATC. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CATC opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $602.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.69.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.63 million. Analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.36%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.