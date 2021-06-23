Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$688,800.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Robin Sean Zabek sold 15,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.92, for a total value of C$688,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,011,800.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$44.84 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$19.77 and a twelve month high of C$46.36. The stock has a market cap of C$53.13 billion and a PE ratio of 23.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.7700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 93.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CSFB set a C$52.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.93.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

